WWE NXT Talents To Be Included In Upcoming Reality Of Wrestling Shows

By
Matt Boone
-


WWE NXT will continue to crossover into other promotions.

In addition to talents from WWE’s secondary brand working recent TNA Wrestling and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport shows, the stars of WWE NXT Level Up will be heading to Texas.

On Monday, Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion announced WWE NXT Level Up talents will be working their upcoming Breakout events.

