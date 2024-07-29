WWE NXT Talents To Be Included In Upcoming Reality Of Wrestling Shows

WWE NXT will continue to crossover into other promotions.
In addition to talents from WWE’s secondary brand working recent TNA Wrestling and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport shows, the stars of WWE NXT Level Up will be heading to Texas.
On Monday, Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion announced WWE NXT Level Up talents will be working their upcoming Breakout events.
Our biggest Sunday #Breakout show to date with 189 fans at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena!
BREAKING NEWS: Going forward NXT Level Up Talent will be part of our BREAKOUT Events. pic.twitter.com/hPdVa0UI77
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) July 29, 2024