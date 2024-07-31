WWE NXT The Great American Bash Results – July 30, 2024

On today’s show we have a live concert from Joe Hendry, Roxanne Perez takes on Thea Hail, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn come to NXT from WWE to take on Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, Tony D’Angelo -vs- Tavion Heights, Karmen Petrovic, Sol Ruca & Lola Vice team up to take on Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx & Fallon Henley plus more! Check back for the results once the show starts!

The Great American Bash Week One opens with Hank and Tank talking about bringing the electricity to the show. They sneak arounf backstage, breaching security and firewalls. They have a mission impossible-esque sequence cartwheeling through lazers. They crawl towards the area and welcome us to The Great American Bash.

Vic Joseph and Booker T are on commentary and go over the matches for tonight.

Backstage we see Roxanne Perez arriving as well as the D’Angelo Family, and Obe Femi.

Match 1: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn(c) -vs- Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend – WWE Women’s Tag Championship Match

Jackson and Legend are out first followed by Fyre and Dawn – who get “Welcome Back!” chants. Dawn and Fyre attack the MetaFour girls. Legend gets double teamed and thrown into the barricade and the bell rings. In the ring, Jackson rolls up Fyre with a two count. Fyre tags in Dawn and Jackson is Gordbustered. Jackson is getting beaten by the champs. Legend tries to get back in the match but is taken out. Fyre kicks Jackson in the face as Dawn has her in a tarantula. Two count from Fyre to Jackson, and Dawn is tagged in. Dawn tags Fyre back in and Jackson is double suplexed. Legend gets back in and takes out the champs. Jackson hits a suicide bomb and we cut to commercial.

Dawn has Jackson down when we get back until Jackson makes the tag. Lash Legend comes in and beats down Dawn and throws her around. Legend takes out Fyre with a backbreaker and then chokeslams Dawn for a two count. Legend goes for a slam but Dawn counters and swings her into the ropes into Fyre who smacks Legend. Fyre and Dawn tag team on Legend and go for a two count and Jackson breaks the count. Jackson and Dawn battle outside and inside the ring Fyre plants Legend with a tornado DDT for a two count. Fyre continues to beat down Legend but Legend powers back and sends Fyre into the turnbuckle. Legend has Fyre on her shoulders and tags in Jackson who hits a 3-D for a two count. All hell breaks loose with all four competitors going at it. In the ring Fye superkicks Jackson and the tags in Dawn and they hit the Evil Touch on Jackson for the win.

Winners: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

In the ring as Mensah is checking on his girls, Ethan Page’s music hits. He comes out and talks trash about MetaFour losing. Page says he will do Oro Mensah a favour and will let him look at the title as it’s the closest he’ll get. Mensah rolls up Page and Legend and Jackson count to three and retreat.

Backstage Cedric Alexander is talking to NXT hopefuls. Shawn Spears comes in and says he shouldn’t be giving the new guys advice. Brooks Jensen comes by and challenges Alexander.

Tavion Heights is interviewed backstage as he’s training. Heights talks about his accolades from the Olympics. He says he’s not worried and we cut to The D’Angelo Family. Tony has respect for Heights but says he will get the job done.

We come back from commercial to a promo from Pete Dunne -YXB – Young x Bitter. The promo talks about his journey and how he just figures things out. He talks about how he will teach Trick Williams a lesson and to force him to figure it out.

Williams is watching the promo backstage and says he’ll not just whoop that trick, but he’ll whoop his ass.

Match 2: Heritage Cup Match – Tony D’Angelo(c) -vs – Tavion Heights

Heights is out first with Dempsey and Boone followed by Tony D’Angelo with The D’Angelo Family. The match starts and the men lock up and break the hold. They lock up again and both men try to take each other down and are going at it in a battle of power. D’Angelo takes Heights down and hits a firemans carry but Heights bounces back and throws D’Angelo down. D’Angelo spears Heights and keeps him on the ground with a shoulder block. On the mat, D’Angelo has Heights in a chokehold and continues to get the better of Heights. Heights battles out of the hold and puts D’Angelo into a chokehold. Height and D’Angelo try to lift each other until D’Angelo slaps on an ankle lock but time runs out. Round two is about to start, and we see Wren Sinclair in the crowd.

D’Angelo and Heights are on the top rope when we get back from commercial and round two ends. Still no falls.

Heights comes out on top at first but he’s no match for D’Angelo, who uses his body weight to take down Heights. He slams Heights down for the three count. Sinclair comes in and slaps Heights around and gets him riled up. Round 4 starts and Heights comes out of the corner with a fire under his ass. He attacks D’Angelo and hits a belly to belly to take round four.

Outside the ring, Dempsey, Boone and Sinclair argue as Heights is trying to get their attention

Back in the ring, round 5 starts and D’Angelo takes to Heights with some punches but Heights fights back and gets a two count. Heights takes D’Angelo down again and gets another two count. D’Angelo is back to his feet and takes down Heights and hits a spinebuster followed by another for the three count to retain.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

Match 3: Brooks Jensen -vs- Cedric Alexander

Jensen is out first, followed by Alexander and we come back from commercial to match underway. Alexander comes off the top rope and takes out Jensen who rolls out of the ring. Alexander flies out of the ring onto Jensen and as he gets back in the ring, Jensen hammers Alexander to the mat. Jensen continues to punch Alexander and goes for a two count. Shawn Spears comes out and Jensen slams Alexander into the turnbuckle. Jensen runs and throws his body into Alexander in the corner and pins Alexander but just for a two count. Jensen his Alexander in a headlock and Alexander fights back and gets Jensen down. Release german suplex on Jense and Alexander charges into Jensen and hits a Michinoku driver slam on Jensen for the two count. The men are in the corner and Jense hits a leg drop for a two count. Alexander is thrown outside and Jensen hoists Alexander onto the announce table. Jensen tries to roundhouse kick Alexander on the table but misses. Alexander hits a lombard check for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

Je’Von Evans promo airs.

Joe Hendry is backstage chatting it up with the ladies. Ashante Thee Adonis is backstage and says it’s time to check out the concert.

The Rascalz have a backstage skit talking about them being together and becoming champs so they can defend the titles in two companies.

We head to the ring with Joe Hendry sitting in the ring with a guitar. Hendry welcomes us to his exclusive concert. He says he is creating something special so he has a song that everyone will love… well almost everyone. He tunes his guitar and begin crooning. He sings about him representing TNA and pics are shown on the screens. His song makes fun of Joe Coffey and Gallus and pokes fun at their facial hair. He starts singing acapella and comes back with the guitar and still sings about Gallus and their facial hair. Hendry gets a standing ovation and Hendry says he’ll do an encore and sings his theme song, but before he can Gallus interrupts. Joe Coffey says the concert is done and Gallus gets into the ring. Hendry gets ready to fight and they all go it. Hendry is out numbered and is getting a beat down. Joe Coffey slams Hendry’s guitar into his back and Gallus stands above a fallen Hendry.

Roxanne Perez is backstage and Hank and Tank approach her. Perez is having none of their shenanigans and plugs her championship match. Jaida Parker walks by and says she may not have that title at the end of the night.

Ethan Page and Oro Mensah are in GM Ava’s office. Mensah says he’s been chasing Page and he will continue to pin him and that’s why Page is running. Page says nothing he’s done to Page matters. They sign the contract for the match.

Match 4: Kendall Grey -vs- Jaida Parker

Grey comes out with Carlee Bright followed by Parker with OTM. The match starts and Parker powers Grey to the corner. The lock up again, and Grey takes down Parker. Parker kicks Grey in the corner and Grey flies around the ring and hits crossbody for the two count. Parker now has control and suplexes Grey onto the ropes and then clubs her a few times. Parker hits an inverted suplex for a two count and then another two count. Parker has Grey in a submission hold and Grey tries hard to break the hold. Parker breaks the hold and tries to slam Grey but Grey counters and hits a neck breaker on Parker. Myles Borne and Wren Sinclair come down and Grey hits another belly to belly onto Myles. She gets back into the ring and hits an Olympic Slam on Parker for the two count. Parker now has control and destroys Grey in the corner and hits facebuster slam. She hits the ropes and collides with Grey and covers her for the win.

Winner: Jaida Parker

Thea Hail is backstage with Ridge Holland getting ready for her match. She says she’ll tap Roxanne out.

Match 5: Jacy Jayne, Jasmyn Nyx, Fallon Henley -vs- Karmen Petrovic, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice

All six women are in the ring. Henley and Ruca start the match. Henley gets Ruca down and pretends to surf on her back. Ruca dodges Helney with a handstand and hits a facebuster. Ruca tags in Petrovic and Henley gets Petrovic in the corner. Nyx is tagged in and Petrovic and Nyx roll around and Petrovic hits a solid kick. Petrovic gets a near fall. Petrovic kicks Nyx again and throws Nyx into a submission hold. Nyx is in the wrong corner and Vice is tagged in. Nyx tags out, Jayne and Vice trade strikes and the women try rolling eachother up. Vice gets Jayne for a two count and Petrovic is tagged in. Jayne is pinned again for a two count. Petrovic has her in a arm hold and Jayne comes back with a right hand and tags in Henley. Ruca comes in and they double team Henley. Petrovic hits a suicide dive and Ruca hits a corkscrew splash from the top rope outside to the opposing women.

We come back from commercial and Nyx has Petrovic in a headlock. Nyx takes down Petrovic and throws her in the corner. Jayne is tagged in and Petrovic tags out and Vice is tagged in. Vice takes out all three of her opponents and tags in Ruca who flips off the ropes. All six women are fighting eachother and are sent out. Ruca and Henley are in the ring and Ruca hits a powerbomb for a two count. Henley tags out and Jayne hits a neckbreaker on Ruca and Nyx comes in and hits a bridged suplex and all six women are laying on the mat. Petrovic is sent to the outside and Henley and Jayce throw Vice out as well. In the ring Nyx kicks Ruca. Petrovic tags in and takes down Nyx and delivers some kicks. Running facebuster to Nyx but Nyx comes back with a pele kick. Henley comes in and slams Petrovic for the three count.

Winners: Jacy Jayne, Jasmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley

Kelani Jordan is walking backstage and is approached by Tatum Paxley. Paxley wants to play but Kelani says she doesn’t play. Paxley says they should play with her title. Wendy Choo is seen creeping around backstage.

Back from commercial, we see a recap of Hendry getting smoked. We catch up with Hendry and he says he was so excited for his concert but Gallus had to ruin it. He’s gonna prove he belongs here and he’s gonna kick Joe Coffey’s ass next week.

Match 6: Roxanne Perez(c) -vs- Thea Hail

Hail comes out with the rest of Chase U followed by Roxanne Perez. The match starts with Hail trying to shake Perez’s hands but she kicks Hails hand away. The women go at it back and forth with some near falls. Perez gets a cheapshot kick and starts working on Hail’s arm. Hail takes Perez into the ropes and tries to take her down with a headscissors. Hail hits a suplex on Perez that sends her outside. Hail hits a second rope moonsault to the outside and we go to commercial.

Back from commercial Hail rolls up Perez for a two count. Hail nails Perez with a DDT and both women are laid out. Perez clocks Hail and continues to slap her around. Hail gets fired up and gives Perez some punches and takes Perez down and hits a flipping neckbreaker. Slam to Perez and Perez tries for a crucifix pin after averting a second rope splash. Cross face chicken wing applied to Hail by Perez. Perez sends hail outside and flies out of the ring onto Hail. Hail is back in the ring and Perez is showboating. Hail hits a suicide bomb and gets Perez in the ring and gets a cross body and Michinoku driver for a two count. Perez gets the advantage and the women go back and forth with submission moves. Hail battles out of the submission and gets Perez down for a two count. Perez pokes out Hail’s eyes and throws Hail across the ring and shoulders Hail into the corner. Hail locks Perez into the Kimura lock but Perez gets to the outside. Back in the ring, they go back and forth with submission holds. Kimura/Chickenwing/Kimura/Chickenwing until Perez breaks the hold using the ropes and hits the PopRox for the three count.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Perez celebrates as the show goes off the air.

(Credit: TZC & Rajah.com)