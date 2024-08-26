WWE NXT To Feature Joe Hendry Concert This Week (8/27/2024)

A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE has confirmed another Joe Hendry Concert for Tuesday’s show.

The August 27 episode of WWE NXT will also feature the following matches:

* Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic

* No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Family

* Fatal Influence vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson