WWE NXT To Return To Live Event Touring

WWE announced the following tonight-

NXT returns to live event touring!

WWE announced today that NXT will return to live event touring across the state of Florida beginning Friday, June 10. Tickets for the first eight events go on sale this Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via ETix.com.

The schedule includes:

– Friday, June 10 – UACDC Complex in Tampa, Fla.

– Saturday, July 11 – Largo Event Center in Largo, Fla.

– Friday, June 24 – Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Fla.

– Saturday, June 25 – Venice Community Center in Venice, Fla.

– Friday, July 8 – Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Fla.

– Saturday, July 9 – Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Fla.

– Friday, July 22 – Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Fla.

– Saturday, July 23 – Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Fla.

Additional NXT live event dates are forthcoming.

https://youtu.be/zhUwYaxdQ0s