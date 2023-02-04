WWE NXT To Work With Reality Of Wrestling Going Forward, Booker T Comments

Reality Of Wrestling and WWE NXT will be working together going forward.

The official Twitter page of Booker T’s Houston, Texas based pro wrestling promotion released an announcement on Saturday confirming the news.

“Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level,” it began. “We are proud to announce that we’ll be working with NXT to bring our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else.”

The announcement continued, “Don’t miss the chance to see NXT’s Ivy Nile in action on Sat, Feb 11th in Texas City.”

Booker T later chimed in on social media to react to the news.

“Excited to merge my WWE NXT favorites with the roster of my students at ROW! Don’t miss a HUGE show next Saturday! Can’t wait to see Ivy Nile in the World Gym Arena!”