WWE NXT Top 10 For This Week, HBK Congratulates Dusty Classic Winners

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to congratulate Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne on winning the 2020 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic last night, defeating The Grizzled Young Veterans in the tournament finals.

“Congrats to @SuperKingofBros and @PeteDunneYxB on winning the #DustyClassic. Hell of a run!,” wrote Michaels, who works behind-the-scenes with NXT and NXT UK these days.

The BroserWeights won the Dusty Classic Cup trophy last night, and will go on to “Takeover: Portland” to challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly on February 16.

