WWE NXT TV Tapings Set to Take Place Next Week

The June 14 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 will be taped next Wednesday night.

WWE announced on last night’s NXT show that they will be taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The NXT episode on June 7 will air live as normal, while the episode on June 14 will be taped the next Wednesday night. There is no explanation on why the June 14 episode is being taped, but the following week, for the June 21 show, NXT will return to airing live on Tuesdays. According to reports, the June 21 episode will be taped, however this looks to be incorrect, since they are only recording one episode next week.

The only match confirmed for next Tuesday’s show is Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament. That will also be the episode following NXT’s In Your House event.