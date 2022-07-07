WWE NXT UK Championship Relinquished Due to an Injury

Ilja Dragunov handed over the WWE NXT United Kingdom Championship at the most recent NXT UK tapings due to an injury, according to James Holder of Inside The Ropes. Since regaining the championship from WALTER/Gunther at WWE NXT Takeover 36 in 2020, Dragunov had held it for more than 300 days.

Holder wrote that “although details on the situation remain thin on the ground, the star appeared in a protective boot when he addressed the crowd. The exact nature of the injury remains unclear.”

An eight-man tournament to crown a new champion was announced at the tapings. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.