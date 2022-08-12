WWE NXT UK Experiencing Uneasiness Within the Brand

The WWE NXT UK brand is reportedly experiencing a lot of unease right now.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the unease was caused by the cancellation of two sets of NXT UK TV tapings on August 9. The reason given was that soccer coverage requires the use of BT Sports Studios, where NXT UK is taped. Talent has, however, reacted somewhat negatively, with the idea that they could tape elsewhere and that stopping tapings is never a good sign.

The report noted, “nobody really has been told anything.”

It was also mentioned that Warner Bros. Discovery and BT intend to form a sports joint venture in the UK and Ireland. This means that even if they own the station, they might not be contractually permitted to air AEW.

The Observer added that WWE has a stipulation stating that the network is not permitted to air any other wrestling promotions on the same channel in the majority, if not all, of its TV contracts. WWE insists on including this clause in all of their contracts, according to a person involved in the negotiations of such agreements.

