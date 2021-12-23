WWE NXT UK Preview For Tonight: Holiday Episode

A special holiday edition of WWE NXT UK will air today in the usual timeslot. The weekly NXT UK episode will have a special holiday theme, and will be hosted by Nina Samuels. She plugged the episode in the tweet seen below.

The NXT UK Twitter account confirmed that the special holiday episode will feature the most amazing NXT UK matches of 2021.

There will also be a special New Year’s edition of NXT UK that airs next Thursday on Peacock and the WWE Network. Regular NXT UK programming will resume on January 6 with NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura defending against Blair Davenport, plus Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter vs. Symbiosis in a first round match for the tournament to crown new #1 contenders to new NXT UK Tag Team Champions Moustache Mountain. The tournament will continue on the January 13 episode with Die Familie vs. Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff.