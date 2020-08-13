Mandy Rose Responds To Bayley/Otis, WWE NXT UK Preview, NXT Second Chance Matches

– WWE has issued a poll asking fans which Second Chance competitor has the best chance to win the WWE NXT North American Title Ladder Match at “Takeover: XXX” on August 22. Next week’s show will feature Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream and Ridge Holland vs. Johnny Gargano with the winners of each match joining Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes in the 5-man Ladder Match at Takeover. As of this writing, 67% voted for Balor while 17% went with Dream, 10% voted for Gargano and 5% for Holland.

– The latest “Hidden Gems” edition of WWE NXT UK is now available for viewing on the WWE Network. The episode features several never-before-seen matches – then-NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. then-NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson at Download 2019, Alexander Wolfe vs. Pete Dunne from July 2019 at the Plymouth tapings, and Xia Brookside vs. Nina Samuels from March 2020 at the Coventry tapings.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley took to Twitter today to accuse Mandy Rose of stealing her hairstyle. Bayley changed her look in October 2019 when she turned heel, and Rose debuted her new look this past Friday on SmackDown due to Sonya Deville cutting her hair the week before.

As seen below, Bayley posted a video from the gym today and commented on Rose taking her look. She then joked about stealing Otis from Mandy, while the Money In the Bank briefcase holder shook his head no. Rose responded with a tweet and told Bayley to keep her hands off her man. You can see their full exchange below: