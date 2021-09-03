WWE NXT UK Results – September 2, 2021

We are in London, England and your announcers are Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness.

Match Number One: Blair Davenport versus Nina Samuels

As Samuels poses on the turnbuckles, Davenport knocks Samuels off the turnbuckles to the floor. Davenport runs Samuels into the apron and the ringside barrier. Before the referee can check on Samuels, Davenport with a Falcon Arrow. Davenport stands over Samuels and then she sets for the Bea Trigger. A referee and Sid Scala make their way to the ring to stop Davenport and save Samuels.

Scala tells Davenport to go to the back and Blair gives Scala a Bea Trigger. Davenport with a Falcon Arrow on Scala.

We take a look back at the match between Aoife Valkyrie and Jinny from last week and what happened to Valkyrie’s knee. We are told that Valkyrie is out for an undetermined amount of time.

Jinny says that no bird soars so high if they soar with their own wings, unless someone clips them. To be the best, you must be able to handle the worst and that is what I did. You may have won the match, but the woman standing tall is me. I said you would not stand and you would not survive. Everyone has seen the fall of Aoife Valkyrie at the hands of Jinny.

We are back with Symbiosis. T-Bone mentions the six man tag match for next week with Symbiosis against Saxon Huxley and two partners of his choice. Primate says you are not the most popular. Eddie says Saxon may have beaten him but a broken clock is right twice a day. Symbiosis is greater than the sum of its parts. Better luck next time.

Match Number One: Andy Wild and Dan Moloney versus Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff

Mastiff and Wild start things off and they lock up. Mastiff with a side head lock and top wrist lock and he returns to the side head lock. Mastiff with a shoulder tackle and a waist lock followed by a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Starz tags in and he connects with a forearm to the back. Starz with a head butt to the midsection and Mastiff tags back in.

Mastiff with a head butt to the midsection. Starz tags in and he connects with a forearm followed by a snap mare and elbow to the back for a near fall. Wild with a forearm and Moloney tags in and Moloney with a back slide for a near fall. Moloney with an arm bar and back drop for a near fall. Moloney with an arm bar. Starz with punches and a side head lock.

Starz with a flying shoulder tackle and drop kick. He sends Moloney into the turnbuckles and Mastiff tags in and he slams Moloney. Starz tags in and Mastiff with a back senton and Starz with a slingshot splash for a near fall. Moloney with a waist lock and Starz with a standing switch. Wild distracts Starz and Moloney with a drop kick for a near fall. Wild tags in and he gets a near fall.

Wild and Starz exchange forearms. Both men try for back slides but the other blocks. Wild with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Wild with a nerve hold. Starz with punches and Wild sends Starz into the corner but Starz fights out of the corner but Wild stops Starz from making the tag. Starz with a drop kick. Moloney and Mastiff tag in and Mastiff with a shoulder tackle and back elbow. Mastiff with a Finlay Slam and splash into the corner. Mastiff with a back body drop to Moloney and then to Wild. Starz tags in and Mastiff puts Moloney in the tree of woe and Starz with a diving head butt. Mastiff with Into the Void for the three count.

Winners: Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff

We go to Pretty Deadly on the streets of London doing a photo shoot.

Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey show up and Joe says the belts belong with Gallus. Mark pushes Lewis into the water. Sam does what Kate Winslet would not do to Leonardo DiCaprio and he saves his tag team partner from watery doom.

We are back with a look at Ilja Dragunov’s victory over WALTER at Takeover.

We will take a look at the match next week with some ‘special added insight’ from the match.

Match Number Two: Amale versus Emilia McKenzie

They lock up and Amale backs McKenzie into the corner and gives a clean break. McKenzie with a double leg take down and she works on the ankle. McKenzie with a figure four on the legs into a front face lock. Amale with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. McKenzie with a drop kick and flying forearm. McKenzie with a swinging neck breaker for a near fall.

McKenzie with forearms to Amale. Amale with an Irish whip but Amale misses a splash when McKenzie goes to the apron. Amale with a knee lift and a bicycle kick that knocks McKenzie off the apron. Amale with a forearm to the back and they return to the ring. Amale gets a near fall. Amale with kicks to McKenzie. Amale with an Irish whip and clothesline for a near fall.

Amale with a forearm to the back followed by a snap mare and rear chin lock. McKenzie with punches to Amale and a belly-to-back suplex to escape and she gets a near fall. McKenzie with a waist lock and Amale blocks a suplex and connects with elbows and she gets a near fall. Amale with punches to McKenzie. Amale with a clothesline for a near fall. McKenzie with punches but Amale with a forearm and a cobra clutch. McKenzie with elbows but Amale with a shoulder and she gets a near fall. McKenzie with an inside cradle for a near fall. Amale with a forearm for a near fall. Amale returns to the cobra clutch. McKenzie with a back slide for a near fall. McKenzie with a La Magistral for a near fall. Amale blocks a cutter. McKenzie kicks Amale away and Amale with a back elbow in the corner. Amale kicks McKenzie away.

Amale with a drop kick that sends McKenzie into the turnbuckles. Amale with a face wash. McKenzie with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Emilia McKenzie

We take a look at what happened earlier between Blair Davenport and Nina Samuels.

We see Sid Scala being checked out in the back by the medical staff. Scala has a neck brace on while they continue with tests.

Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith are walking in the back earlier in the week and they go into Saxon Huxley’s locker room. Carter says they know that Huxley is mad at Symbiosis and they are here to back him up.

Huxley says you can count on Saxon.

Smith says he is in.

We are back with comments from Sam Gradwell and Wolfgang about their Heritage Cup Tournament Match. Gradwell says nobody embodies heritage, honor, and prestige like him. Someone who knows nothing about that is Wolfgang. Wolfgang says he has asked for a rematch against Gradwell after what he did to him and now he gets his chance in the tournament.

Gradwell says the last time they wrestled Wolfgang broke his ribs. Where was the technical work. Wolfgang says that Gradwell has healed up for their match and he is either very brave or very stupid. Gradwell says when you make those sounds as you come to the ring and you call yourself the Big Bad Wolf, to me you are a big bad yoghurt. He says he will beat Wolfgang around the BT Studios for all six rounds. Wolfgang says he will break Sam when they are done.

Next week, Symbiosis will face Saxon Huxley, Oliver Carter, and Ashton Smith. Sam Gradwell will face Wolfgang in the Heritage Cup Tournament.

Match Number Three: Teoman (with Rohan Raja) versus Nathan Frazer in a Heritage Cup Tournament First Round Match

Round One

Teoman has something to say before locking up. Teoman with a take down but they hold on to the collar and elbow tie up. They go to the mat but hold on to the lock up until a stalemate. Teoman with a wrist lock and take down. Teoman takes Frazer to the mat again and puts his knee on Frazer’s jaw.

Frazer flips on the ropes but Teoman holds on to the wrist lock. Teoman keeps Frazer on the mat despite Frazer’s attempts to escape. Frazer with a reversal and arm wringer. Teoman backs into the corner and then he slaps Frazer. Frazer with a punch and chops. Frazer with more chops. Teoman with a kick and then they exchange forearms and Frazer with a drop kick as the round ends.

Round Two

Teoman goes into Frazer’s corner and he goes for the arm but Frazer with a chop. They exchange forearms. Frazer with a flying forearm and Teoman goes to the floor to regroup. Frazer goes for a suicide dive but Raja takes the impact when Raja pushes Teoman out of the way. Teoman sends Frazer into the ringside barrier and the ring steps. Teoman with a sliding forearm to the temple for the three count.

Teoman 1 Fall

Nathan Frazer 0 Falls

Round Three

Teoman with kicks to the midsection. Teoman with a wrist lock and Frazer with forearms. Teoman with an arm wringer and a kick to the arm and head. Teoman gets a near fall. Teoman with a wrist lock and Irish whip but Frazer tries to float over but Teoman catches Frazer. Frazer with a head scissors to send Teoman to the floor. Frazer goes for a baseball slide but Teoman pulls out the ring skirt and it catches Frazer. Teoman with kicks.

They return to the ring and Teoman with a forearm to the chest. Teoman with a double stomp to the back but he misses the sliding forearm. Frazer with a forearm of his own. Frazer leaps over Teoman and then hits a springboard drop kick to Teoman on the turnbuckles. Frazer goes to the apron and hits a springboard Frankensteiner but he covers Teoman with less than three seconds left in the round.

Round Four

Teoman holds his shoulder as the round starts and they exchange forearms. Frazer with the advantage but Teoman punches the ribs and he tries for a crossface but Frazer stays on his feet and he backs Teoman into the corner. Teoman sends Frazer to the mat. Teoman goes to the turnbuckles and hits a missile drop kick to the back of the head. Teoman gets a near fall.

Frazer with a back elbow but Teoman with a waist lock. Frazer with a power slam into a small package for the three count.

Teoman 1 Fall

Nathan Frazer 1 Fall

Round Five

Frazer with slingblade and a swinging brainbuster for a near fall. Teoman with an uppercut to the injured arm. Teoman misses a handspring elbow and Frazer with a springboard moonsault and he tries for a reverse DDT but Teoman escapes. Teoman with a swinging Falcon Arrow for a near fall.

Frazer and Teoman go through the ropes and Teoman goes to the floor while Frazer stays on the apron and rolls back into the ring. Frazer with a suicide dive and then he stares down Raja. Frazer sends Teoman back into the ring and hits a springboard elbow drop for a near fall. Frazer goes back to the turnbuckles and Raja distracts Frazer and Frazer misses a Phoenix Splash and Teoman with a Diamond Dust DDT for the three count.

Winner: Teoman (2 Falls to 1) (Advances to face the winner of Sam Gradwell versus Wolfgang)

We go to credits.

