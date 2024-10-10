WWE NXT Updated Lineup For October 15

New matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.
On Thursday, WWE announced the addition of Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King in a “Gentleman’s Duel”, as well as Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland in singles action for the October 15 episode.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 10/15 episode:
* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair
* Tony D’Angelo celebrates NXT North American Title victory
* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice
* Halloween Havoc wheel returns
* NXT Championship Number One Contenders Match: Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans
* Gentleman’s Duel: Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King
* Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT
🤝 @OroMensah_wwe and @LexisKingWWE battle in a Gentlemen's Duel
😡 Riley Osborne looks to get some payback against @RidgeWWE
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/GO0eQ3Fl7k
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 10, 2024