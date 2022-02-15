WWE NXT Vengeance Day Preview For Tonight (2/15)

WWE will air the NXT Vengeance Day special on SYFY tonight live from the WWE Performance Center. The following lineup has been announced-

-Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: MSK vs. The Creed Bros

-Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Pete Dunne

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne (C) vs. Persia Pirotta & Indi Hartwell

-NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Cameron Grimes

-NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Santos Escobar

