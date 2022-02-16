WWE NXT Vengeance Day Ratings Report For 2/15

Tuesday’s live Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 525,000 viewers on Syfy, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 31.25% from last week’s 400,000 viewers on Syfy.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 57.14% from last week’s 0.07 rating in the key demo. The 0.11 rating represents 145,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 49.48% from the 97,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.07 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #48 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #77 ranking. NXT ranked #78 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #87ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT Vengeance Day special drew the second-lowest audience of the year, but the number isn’t as bad as expected due to the show airing on Syfy with NBA and Olympics competition. The key demo rating is tied with the January 18 episode to be the second-lowest of the year. Last week’s Syfy episode drew the lowest audience and key demo rating in show history due to the temporary network change. To compare, before this month NXT last aired on Syfy on August 3rd, 2021 due to the Olympics, which averaged 520,000 viewers and a 0.10 key demo rating. This week’s viewership was up 31.25% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 57.14% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 26.36% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 31.25% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, aired on the USA Network, and was the post-Takeover: Vengeance Day episode.