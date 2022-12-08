WWE NXT Vengeance Day Set for Charlotte on February 4

WWE issued the following:

NXT® VENGEANCE DAY SET FOR CHARLOTTE ON FEBRUARY 4

STAMFORD, Conn., December 8, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT Vengeance Day will take place live at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tickets for the Premium Live Event go on sale next Friday at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com.

This marks the first time that a NXT Premium Live Event has taken place in North Carolina and the first time since February 2020 that a stand-alone NXT Premium Live Event has taken place outside of the state of Florida.

NXT Vengeance Day will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose with Toxic Attraction, North American Champion Wes Lee, NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, Carmelo Hayes, Andre Chase, Grayson Waller and many others.

“For more than two years, we have heard the requests from the WWE Universe to bring NXT back on the road, and that day has finally arrived,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. “At NXT Vengeance Day, we look forward to delivering an incredible night of action that our fans in Charlotte and those watching live around the world will never forget.”

NXT Vengeance Day will stream live around the world exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Additional information on the event will be announced in the coming weeks.