WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 1/10/23

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network on Tuesday drew 700,000 viewers.

This is a 7.2% increase over the 653,000 viewers who tuned in for the live premiere of 2023 last week.

NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a 6.25% decrease from the previous week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.15 key demo rating represents 202,000 18-49 viewers, a 3.34% decrease from the 209,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.16 key demo rating.

NXT was ranked #17 on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.15 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #31 on cable.

This week, NXT ranked #49 in cable viewership. This is an improvement over last week’s cable viewership ranking of #74.

The audience for Tuesday’s New Year’s Evil special was slightly higher than the 2022 average, and the viewership was higher than the 2021 New Year’s Evil show, but the key demo rating was lower. The 2021 New Year’s Eve episode aired as the year’s first episode. On Tuesday night, two NBA games aired on TNT, two College Basketball games aired on ESPN, two College Basketball games aired on ESPN2, one College Basketball game aired on Big Ten Network, one College Basketball game aired on ESPNU, one College Basketball game aired on ESPNU, and one River Plate soccer game aired on ESPN Deportes. This week’s NXT viewership was up 7.2% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 6.25%.