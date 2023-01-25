WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 1/24/23

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live edition of WWE NXT on USA Network on Tuesday drew 607,000 viewers.

This is an increase of 1.17% from the previous week’s 600,000 viewers for the post-New Year’s Evil show.

NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a 14.28% decrease from the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.12 key demo rating represents 162,000 18-49 viewers, a 11.47% decrease from the 183,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.14 key demo rating.

NXT was ranked #28 on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.12 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s cable ranking of #26.

This week, NXT ranked #55 in cable viewership. This is an improvement over last week’s cable viewership ranking of #61.

Tuesday’s NXT drew slightly less than the 2022 average in terms of viewership and key demo rating. This was the second-lowest total audience of the year, as well as the lowest key demo rating. On Tuesday night, TNT aired two NBA games, ESPN aired two college basketball games, ESPN2 aired one college basketball game, ESPNU aired one college basketball game, Big Ten Network aired one college basketball game, and ESPN2 aired Australian Open Tennis coverage. This week’s NXT viewership was up 1.17% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 14.28%.