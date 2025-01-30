WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 1/28/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 827,000 viewers and a rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 key demo.

This total is up 1.85% from last week’s 812,000 viewers and down 13.64% from last week’s rating of 0.22 in the 18-—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Naomi defending their titles against Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson).