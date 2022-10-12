WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 10/11/22

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE NXT are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show received 737,000 live viewers on the USA Network, an increase over the previous week’s 625,000 viewers.

It had a 0.15 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.13 rating.

The episode had the greatest total viewership since October 26, 2021, with 746,000 viewers. This is impressive given that the show aired during MLB playoff games.

It ranked #14 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #30 the previous week. Here is a breakdown of each show demo:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.15 – one week ago: 0.13

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.10 – one week ago: 0.09

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.20 – one week ago: 0.17

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.10 – one week ago: 0.08

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.08 – one week ago: 0.08

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.10 – one week ago: 0.06

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.23 – one week ago: 0.18

* Viewers 50+ – 0.41 – one week ago: 0.36