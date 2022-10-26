WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 10/25/22

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE NXT are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 716,000 live viewers on the USA Network, an increase from the previous week’s 676,000 viewers.

It received a 0.15 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.18 rating. Last week was NXT’s best key demo rating since August 16th, despite a special Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite, the start of the NBA regular season, and the MLB playoffs.

This week featured the Halloween Havoc fallout edition.

It was ranked #19 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #12 last week. Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.15 – one week ago: 0.18

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.10 – one week ago: 0.14

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.20 – one week ago: 0.23

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.11 – one week ago: 0.10

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.06 – one week ago: 0.08

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.13 – one week ago: 0.10

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.20 – one week ago: 0.24

* Viewers 50+ – 0.24 – one week ago: 0.34