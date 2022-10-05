WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 10/4/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live episode of WWE NXT drew 625,000 viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 5.30% decrease from last week’s taped episode’s 660,000 viewers.

NXT received a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a decrease of 18.75% from the previous week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.13 key demo rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, a decrease of 18.66% from the 209,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.16 key demo rating.

This week, NXT ranked #30 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.13 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s cable ranking of 14th.

NXT ranked #59 in cable viewership. This is an improvement over last week’s cable viewership ranking of #77.

NXT on Tuesday had the lowest total audience and key demo rating since August 9. This episode had the seventeenth-highest total audience of the year, as well as the fifth-highest key demo rating, tied with eight other episodes. Tuesday night’s sports competition included two NBA exhibition games on TNT and an MLB Network game. This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.30% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 18.75%.