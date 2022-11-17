WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 11/15/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live episode of WWE NXT drew 663,000 viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 0.15% decrease from the previous week’s total of 664,000 viewers.

NXT received a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a 13.33% increase from the previous week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.17 key demo rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, a 13.27% increase from the 196,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.15 key demo rating.

NXT was ranked #26 on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.17 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #40 on cable.

This week, NXT ranked #72 in cable viewership. This is a drop from last week’s cable viewership ranking of #65.