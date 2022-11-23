WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 11/22/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live episode of WWE NXT drew 624,000 viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 5.88% decrease from the previous week’s 663,000 viewers.

NXT drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a 29.41% decrease from the previous week’s 0.17 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.12 key demo rating represents 151,000 18-49 viewers, a 31.98% decrease from the 222,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.17 key demo rating.

This week, NXT ranked #50 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.12 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s cable ranking of #26.

NXT ranked #63 in cable viewership. This is an improvement over last week’s cable viewership ranking of #72.

The total audience for NXT on Tuesday was the lowest since August 9, the key demo rating was the lowest since the Great American Bash on July 5, and the key demo viewership was the lowest since June 28. NXT drew the seventeenth-lowest total audience for standard airings this year, tied with one other episode, and the third-lowest key demo rating for standard airings this year, tied with six other episodes. Two NBA games aired on TNT Tuesday night, one FIFA World Cup game aired on FS1, two FIFA World Cup games aired on Universo, two FIFA World Cup games aired on FOX Deportes, two college basketball games aired on ESPN, four college basketball games aired on ESPN2, and one college football game aired on ESPNU. This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.88% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 29.41%.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 0.16% from the previous episode, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.28% from the previous show.