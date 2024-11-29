WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 11/26/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 632,000 viewers and a rating of 0.15 in the key 18-—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is down 5.95% from this past week’s 672,000 viewers and down 21.05% from last week’s rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley defending her title against Tatum Paxley.