WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 11/29/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live episode of WWE NXT drew 644,000 viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 3.21% increase over the previous week’s 624,000 viewers.

NXT received a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is an 8.33% increase over the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.13 key demo rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, a 12.58% increase from the 151,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.12 key demo rating.

This week, NXT ranked #35 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.13 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s cable ranking of #50.

This week, NXT ranked #61 in cable viewership. This is an improvement over last week’s cable viewership ranking of #63.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the seventeenth-highest total audience for standard airings this year, tied with one other episode, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating for standard airings this year, tied with ten other episodes. Two NBA games aired on TNT last night, two FIFA World Cup games aired on FS1, one FIFA World Cup game aired on Universo, two college basketball games aired on ESPN, two college basketball games aired on ESPN2, and one college basketball game aired on FS1. This week’s NXT viewership was up 3.21% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 8.33%.