WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 11/8/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live episode of WWE NXT drew 664,000 viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 0.89% decrease from the previous week’s total of 670,000 viewers.

NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a 15.38% increase over the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.15 key demo rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, a 15.29% increase from the 170,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.13 key demo rating.

This week, NXT ranked #40 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.15 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s cable ranking of #22.

This week, NXT tied for #65 in cable viewership with TLC’s 8pm airing of “Little People, Big World,” which ranked #96 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.07 key demo rating. This is a drop from last week’s cable viewership ranking of #46.