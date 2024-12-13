WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 12/10/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s post-WWE NXT Deadline episode of NXT on the CW drew an average of 680,000 viewers and a rating of 0.17 in the key 18-—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is up 14.67% from this past week’s 593,000 viewers and up 30.77% from last week’s rating of 0.13 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade battling “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia and Kelani Jordan in a tag team match.