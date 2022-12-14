WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 12/13/22

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE NXT are in. According to ShowBuzz Daily, the show drew 666,000 live viewers on the USA Network, an increase from the previous week’s 534,000 viewers.

It received a 0.17 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.13 rating. This was the show that followed Saturday’s Deadline special. This was the most total viewers since November 1st, as well as the best key demo in a month.

It ranked #13 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #36 the previous week. Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.17 – one week ago: 0.13

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.11 – one week ago: 0.09

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.24 – one week ago: 0.17

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.15 – one week ago: 0.10

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.07 – one week ago: 0.06

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.16 – one week ago: 0.09

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.22 – one week ago: 0.17

* Viewers 50+ – 0.36 – one week ago: 0.29