WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 12/17/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 708,000 viewers and a rating of 0.16 in the 18-49 key demo.

This total is up 4.12% from last week’s 680,000 viewers and down 5.88% from last week’s rating of 0.17 in the 18-—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams defending his title against Eddy Thorpe.