WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 12/20/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the taped episode of WWE NXT on Wednesday drew 705,000 viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 5.86% increase over the previous week’s 666,000 viewers for the post-Deadline show.

NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a 17.64% decrease from the previous week’s 0.17 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, a 17.56% decrease from the 222,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.17 key demo rating.

This week, NXT ranked #21 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.14 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a drop from last week’s cable ranking of 13.

This week, NXT ranked #52 in cable viewership. This is an improvement over last week’s cable viewership ranking of #52.

The total audience for NXT on Tuesday was the highest since October 25. This episode had the fifth-highest total audience and key demo rating of the year so far, tied with twelve other episodes. One College Football Bowl game on ESPN, two NBA games on TNT, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, two College Basketball games on FS1, one B1G Men’s College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2, and two Copa por Mexico Soccer games on TUDN were among the sports competition last night. This week’s NXT viewership was up 5.86% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 17.64%.