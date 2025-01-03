WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 12/31/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s New Year’s Eve episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 626,000 viewers and a rating of 0.15 in the 18-49 key demo.

This total is down 13.42% from last week’s 723,000 viewers and up 7.14% from last week’s rating of 0.14 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by a segment between Mike Rome, “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi, WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams, and Eddy Thorpe.