WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 12/31/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s New Year’s Eve episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 626,000 viewers and a rating of 0.15 in the 18-49 key demo.
This total is down 13.42% from last week’s 723,000 viewers and up 7.14% from last week’s rating of 0.14 in the 18-49 key demo.
The show was headlined by a segment between Mike Rome, “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi, WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams, and Eddy Thorpe.
📺 TV RATINGS ARE IN
WWE NXT last Wednesday on CWhttps://t.co/yHQrMWTW6l
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) January 3, 2025