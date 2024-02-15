WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 2/13/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 650,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.17 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is even from this past week’s 650,000 viewers and down 10.53% from last week’s rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by The Family (“The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) putting the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles on the line against The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin).