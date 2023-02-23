WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 2/21/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live edition of WWE NXT on USA Network on Tuesday drew 589,000 viewers.

This is a 7.96% decrease from last week’s 640,000 viewers.

NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a 6.66% decrease from the previous week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, a decrease of 8.95% from the 201,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.15 key demo rating.

NXT was ranked #16 on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.14 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s cable ranking of #17.

This week, NXT ranked #61 in cable viewership. This is a drop from last week’s cable viewership ranking of #53.

Tuesday’s NXT episode had the third-lowest total audience of the year, but the third-highest key demo rating, tied with the January 17 episode. Tuesday’s NXT viewership was slightly lower than the 2022 average, while the key demo rating matched the 2022 average. Two College Basketball games on ESPN, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, two College Basketball games on FS1, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, one Women’s College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one UEFA Champions League Soccer game on TUDN, one Recopa Sudamericana Soccer game on BeIn Sport Espanol, and MLW Underground on REELZ were among the sports competition on cable for Tuesday night. This week’s NXT viewership was down 7.96% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 6.66%.