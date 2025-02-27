WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 2/25/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 799,000 viewers and a rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 key demo.

This total is up 15.97% from last week’s 689,000 viewers and up 11.76% from last week’s rating of 0.17 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by Ricky Saints and “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans taking on “All Ego” Ethan Page and Wes Lee in a tag team match.