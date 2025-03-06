WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 3/4/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s WWE NXT Roadblock go-home episode of NXT on the CW drew an average of 698,000 viewers and a rating of 0.15 in the 18-49 key demo.

This total is down 12.64% from last week’s 799,000 viewers and down 21.05% from last week’s rating of 0.19 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by The D’Angelo Family’s “The Don Of NXT,” Tony D’Angelo, defending the WWE NXT North American Championship against new WWE NXT North American Champion Shawn Spears.