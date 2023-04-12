WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 4/11/2023

The ratings for Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 528,000 live viewers on the USA Network, down from the 555,000 viewers it drew a week ago.

It received a 0.13 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.13 rating.

The show competed against NBA playoffs play-in competition, which dominated the evening. This was the show’s lowest total viewership ever on the USA Network. This excludes episodes that aired on Syfy.

This week’s NXT ranked #18 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #42 last week.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.13 – one week ago: 0.13

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.08 – one week ago: 0.07

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.18 – one week ago: 0.19

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.12 – one week ago: 0.09

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.05 – one week ago: 0.07

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.14 – one week ago: 0.10

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.16 – one week ago: 0.20

* Viewers 50+ – 0.30 – one week ago: 0.31