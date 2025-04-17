WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 4/15/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s NXT Stand & Deliver go-home episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 663,000 viewers and a rating of 0.14 in the 18-49 key demo.
This total is down 2.93% from last week’s 683,000 viewers and 17.65% from the previous week’s rating of 0.17 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.
The show was headlined by a segment with WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams.
TV RATINGS: WWE NXT last night on CW https://t.co/jD6ZvHbXZK pic.twitter.com/2YEOiTynSK
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) April 17, 2025