WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 4/18/2023

The ratings for Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 565,000 live viewers on the USA Network, an increase from the 528,000 viewers it drew a week ago.

This week’s show received a 0.14 rating among people aged 18 to 49.

Last week, the show received a 0.13 rating. The show competed against the NBA playoffs, which dominated the night. Last week also saw the show’s lowest total viewership on the USA Network. This excludes episodes that aired on Syfy.

It ranked #17 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #18 the previous week.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.14 – one week ago: 0.13

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.12 – one week ago: 0.08

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.16 – one week ago: 0.18

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.11 – one week ago: 0.12

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.07 – one week ago: 0.05

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.11 – one week ago: 0.14

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.19 – one week ago: 0.16

* Viewers 50+ – 0.30 – one week ago: 0.30