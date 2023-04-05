WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 4/4/2023

The ratings for this week’s post-Stand & Deliver episode of WWE NXT are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 555,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the 620,000 viewers it drew a week ago.

It received a 0.13 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.16 rating. The show was the NXT fallout from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver. NXT’s ratings were harmed by the night’s dominant coverage of the Donald Trump indictment. The first 14 cable shows were all news networks.

It was ranked #42 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #11 the previous week.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.13 – one week ago: 0.16

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.07 – one week ago: 0.11

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.19 – one week ago: 0.20

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.09 – one week ago: 0.13

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.07 – one week ago: 0.07

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.10 – one week ago: 0.13

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.20 – one week ago: 0.21

* Viewers 50+ – 0.31 – one week ago: 0.33