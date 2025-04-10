WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 4/8/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 683,000 viewers and a rating of 0.17 in the 18-49 key demo.

This total is up 5.08% from last week’s 650,000 viewers and up 13.33% from the previous week’s rating of 0.15 in the 18—to 49-year-old key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams taking on Darkstate (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, and Saquon Shugars) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.