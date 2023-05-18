WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 5/16/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE NXT are in.
According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 564,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the 601,000 viewers it drew a week ago.
It received a 0.14 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.17 rating. The show competed against the NBA playoffs, which dominated the night.
It was ranked #15 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #12 last week. Last year, the show drew 601,000 viewers and a 0.14 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:
Viewers 18-49 – 0.14 – one week ago: 0.17
Female viewers 18-49 – 0.09 – one week ago: 0.12
Male viewers 18-49 – 0.19 – one week ago: 0.22
Viewers 18-34 – 0.11 – one week ago: 0.12
Female viewers 12-34 – 0.06 – one week ago: 0.06
Male viewers 12-34 – 0.14 – one week ago: 0.12
Viewers 25-54 – 0.19 – one week ago: 0.22
Viewers 50+ – 0.30 – one week ago: 0.30