WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 5/2/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE NXT are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 568,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the 647,000 viewers it drew a week ago.

It received a 0.14 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.18 rating, which was the NXT Spring Breakin’ fallout edition. The show competed against NBA and NHL playoffs, which dominated the night.

Last week’s key demo rating was the highest since October 18, 2022, and total viewership was the highest since January 10.

It ranked #15 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #14 the previous week. Last year, the show drew 661 million viewers with a 0.13 18-49 demo rating.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

Viewers 18-49 – 0.14 – one week ago: 0.18

Female viewers 18-49 – 0.10 – one week ago: 0.10

Male viewers 18-49 – 0.17 – one week ago: 0.26

Viewers 18-34 – 0.10 – one week ago: 0.15

Female viewers 12-34 – 0.06 – one week ago: 0.06

Male viewers 12-34 – 0.10 – one week ago: 0.18

Viewers 25-54 – 0.20 – one week ago: 0.23

Viewers 50+ – 0.31 – one week ago: 0.32