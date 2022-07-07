WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 5/7/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the USA Network received 593,000 viewers for this week’s live Great American Bash episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

This is an increase of 4.04% from the go-home show for the Great American Bash’s previous week’s 570,000 viewers.

NXT on Tuesday garnered a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. This is an improvement of 9.09% from the key demo’s 0.11 rating last week. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.12 rating reflects 157,000 18-49 viewers, an increase of 9.79% from the 143,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.11 key demo rating represented the previous week.

With a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, NXT came in at #27 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is a rise from last week’s position of #42.

In terms of cable viewership this week, NXT was ranked #56. It improved from last week’s viewership ranking of #61.

The January 25 broadcast of the USA Network and Tuesday’s NXT special were tied for the ninth-lowest viewership for a USA Network episode this year, as well as the third-lowest key demo rating. There was no significant sporting event this week for NXT, so it was a fairly typical night on television. The key demo rating for this week’s NXT was up 9.09% over last week, while viewership was up 4.04%.

The 18-49 key demo rating for this week’s NXT was down 33.33% from the show that aired a year ago, while the episode’s viewership was down 9.32%. The 2021 episode was also the Great American Bash special.

With a 0.25 rating and 2.987 million people, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News won the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150. With 3.303 million viewers and a 0.22 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News had the highest cable viewing for the evening.

With an average of 5.489 million viewers, America’s Got Talent on NBC had the highest viewership of the evening on network television. In the key 18-49 demographic, America’s Got Talent also won the evening on network television with a 0.64 rating.