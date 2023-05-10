WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 5/9/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, 601,000 people watched the USA Network’s live broadcast of WWE NXT on Tuesday.

This is up 5.81% from last week’s 568,000 viewers for the post-Draft and post-Spring Breakin’ episode.

NXT on Tuesday garnered a 0.17 rating in the important 18-49 age group. This is a rise of 21.42% from the crucial demo’s 0.14 rating last week. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.17 rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, a rise of 21.31% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.14 key demo rating represented the previous week.

With a 0.17 rating in the important 18-49 demographic, NXT was ranked #12 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is a rise from the cable rankings of #15 last week.

In terms of cable viewership this week, NXT was ranked #57. This is a drop from the cable network’s #53 viewership ranking the previous week. The #57 viewership ranking is tied with Home & Garden TV’s Renovation 911 show at 9pm, which also drew a 0.08 key demo rating for the #54 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The eight-highest total audience of the year and the second-highest key demo rating of the year, both tied, were attracted by Tuesday’s NXT. The number of viewers for Tuesday’s NXT episode was below the 2022 average, but the key demo rating increased. This week’s NXT viewership was up 5.81% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 21.42% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 12.76% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 70% from the show that aired one year ago. The post-Spring Breakin’ show was in 2022.