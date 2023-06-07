WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 6/6/2023

The ratings for Tuesday’s WWE NXT are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 615,000 live viewers on the USA Network, an increase from the 607,000 viewers it drew a week ago.

It received a 0.17 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.17 rating. Last week’s show competed against the NBA playoffs, which dominated the night, and served as the post-show for the Battleground event.

It was ranked #5 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #4 last week. Last year, the show drew 657,000 viewers and a 0.14 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

18-49 viewers – 0.17 – one week ago: 0.17

Female 18-49 viewers – 0.13 – one week ago: 0.12

Male 18-49 viewers – 0.21 – one week ago: 0.22

Viewers aged 18 to 34 – 0.13 – 1 week ago: 0.13

Female viewers aged 12 to 34 – 0.07 – a week ago: 0.08

Male viewers aged 12 to 34 – 0.14 – a week ago: 0.15

0.22 viewers aged 25-54 – 0.22 one week ago: 0.22

Viewers aged 50 and up – 0.30 – one week ago: 0.31