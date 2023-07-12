WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 7/11/2023

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE NXT are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 671,000 live viewers on the USA Network, an increase from the previous week’s 508,000 viewers.

It received a 0.20 rating among people aged 18 to 49. One week ago, the show received a 0.13 rating.

The show featured Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan, Joe Coffey vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price debut, Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey, The Judgment Day vs. NXT Carmelo Hayes * Trick Williams, Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov in a number one contender’s match.

This was the year’s third-highest total viewership and second-highest key demo rating.

Last year, the show drew 582,000 viewers and a 0.14 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.