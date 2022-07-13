WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 7/12/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, WWE NXT 2.0’s live post-Great American Bash episode this week drew 582,000 viewers on the USA Network.

This is a decrease of 1.85% from the Great American Bash show’s 593,000 viewers from last week.

NXT on Tuesday drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. This is an increase of 16.66% from the key demo’s 0.12 rating last week. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.14 rating reflects 183,000 18-49 viewers, a rise of 16.56% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers the 0.12 key demo rating represented the previous week.

With a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, NXT came in at number 21 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is a rise from last week’s position of #29.

This week, NXT had the 55th-highest cable viewership. It improved from last week’s audience position of #56.

The audience for Tuesday’s NXT episode was the eighth-lowest overall for regular USA Network airings this year. The episode also shared fifth-lowest key demo rating for USA Network broadcasts so far this year with a number of other shows. There was no significant sporting event this week for NXT, so it was a fairly typical night on television. The number of viewers for NXT this week was down 1.85% from previous week, while the key demo rating increased 16.66%.

With a 0.27 rating and 3.142 million people, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News won the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150. 3.260 million people watched MSNBC’s coverage of the January 6 hearings, which also received a 0.21 key demo rating, making it the most watched cable show of the evening.

With an average of 6.431 million people, America’s Got Talent on NBC had the highest viewership of the evening on network television. In the key 18-49 demographic, America’s Got Talent also won the evening on network television with a 0.73 rating.

The 18-49 key demo rating for this week’s NXT was down 26.31% from the episode that aired a year ago, while the episode’s viewership was down 17.44%. The 2021 episode served as the post-Great American Bash episode.