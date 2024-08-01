WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 7/30/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s The Great American Bash Week 1 episode of WWE NXT on SyFy drew an average of 468,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.15 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 26.07% from this past week’s 633,000 viewers and down 21.05% from last week’s rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez defending her title against Chase U’s Thea Hail.