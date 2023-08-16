WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 8/15/2023

According to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics, the live Heatwave go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network on Tuesday drew 680,000 viewers. This is a 12.37% decrease from the previous week’s 776,000 viewers.

NXT received a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a 17.39% decrease from the previous week’s 0.23 rating in the key demo. The 0.19 rating represents 249,000 18-49 viewers, a 16.16% decrease from the 297,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.23 key demo rating.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the seventh-largest total audience of the year, as well as the fourth-highest key demo rating. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 12.37% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 17.39%.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.94% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 5.55% from the show that aired one year ago. The Heatwave special was featured in the 2022 episode.

Tuesday’s Heatwave go-home edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the final build for Heatwave, NXT Tag Team Champions The Family defending against The Dyad in the show opener, an announcement from Mustafa Ali, Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey, Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak, Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke, plus Dijak vs. Wes Lee to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave. The show-closing segment was the contract signing for Lee vs. Hayes.